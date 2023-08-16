(PUEBLO, Colo) — School is now underway and Pueblo first responders participated in a dance-off to help kick things off.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) faced off with Pueblo Fire Station 6 in a friendly dance competition at Park View Elementary School.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

First responders showed off their moves to engage with their community. Park View Elementary School principal said, “…so our kids can have a better relationship [with police], and understanding of the area outside of their jobs, they’re humans too. “

The first responders boogied down and even the teachers joined in the electric slide. The school’s theme this year is building relationships.