PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Fire Department announced today on Twitter that a fatal house fire took place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the University Park neighborhood.

It is with heavy heart that we share the news of a fatal home fire overnight in the University Park neighborhood. One family will never be the same.

Details will be released by proper authorities upon notification of kin, but please keep this family in your thoughts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Rz9Q34oAcx — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 6, 2021

The Pueblo Fire Department would like to remind everyone that it is Fire Prevention Month.