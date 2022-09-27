PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport!

PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near the Pueblo Airport.

In the video posted by PCSO, you can see the cow cornered between the horses and a stock trailer, before the two girls herd the cow into the trailer with the help of their horses, Reana and Cutie.

No word as to how the cow ended up near the airport, but PCSO thanked the family on twitter, and commended the two girls for their horsemanship – “Nice work!” PCSO said.