(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department (Parks and Rec) are working together to help enforce a curfew in city parks after 10 p.m.

The City of Pueblo said both officers and park rangers are increasing presence in parks in the city to ensure safety. All parks throughout the city have a curfew for everyone starting at 10:00 p.m.

Outside of the parks, unaccompanied minors have a weekday curfew of 10:00 p.m. On weekends, Friday and Saturday nights the unaccompanied minor curfew is 12:00 a.m.

“Chief Chris Noeller and I have had conversations about enforcing curfew for minors across the city, not only in our parks but elsewhere to ensure the safety of our young people and community,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “I am confident in our Police Department and in our park rangers with Pueblo Parks and Recreation that this increased presence will deter dangerous after-hours activities in these public spaces.”

The City said the goal is for the presence of park rangers and officers to deter people from frequenting parks after the 10:00 p.m. curfew. Pueblo Parks and Rec maintains 47 playgrounds, four outdoor swimming pools with two spray pads, and more than 80 parks with over 680 acres throughout city limits.

The City said recent community input prompted the increased presence of police officers more stringently enforcing curfew across the city with an emphasis in parks, specifically addressing curfew for teens and kids, and issuing citations accordingly.