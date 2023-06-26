(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A combined enforcement operation by multiple agencies in Pueblo resulted in 44 citations and four arrests during the Rocky Mountain Nationals Street Rod Show at the Colorado State Fair Grounds.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the single-day enforcement took place on Friday, June 23, and included PPD’s Traffic Division, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol.

PPD said the enforcement area focused on the Southside of Pueblo, including Pueblo Boulevard and Northern Avenue, during the Street Rod Show.

Combined, Officers, Deputies and Troopers wrote 44 citations, arrested three impaired drivers, and arrested one person for outstanding warrants. PPD said four cars also ran from traffic stops during the six-hour enforcement period.

PPD said it will be conducting monthly enforcement in different areas within Pueblo County, and hopes these operations with partner law enforcement agencies can help make Pueblo’s streets safer.