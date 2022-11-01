(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. Two of the people were thrown from the car, and the other two suffered injuries from the crash. All four were taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted an update on Twitter, confirming that one of the people injured in the crash had died. Pueblo School District 60 confirmed to FOX21 News that a freshman girl from East High School had been identified as the one who died.

PPD said speed and reckless driving are considered factors in the crash. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

