Pueblo driver caught with several illegal items

PUEBLO, Colo — Driver arrested after the 18-year-old man was pulled over by Pueblo police and discovered several illegal items in his vehicle, including a loaded gun.

A Pueblo police officer was working speed enforcement on W. Northern Friday night and pulled over an 18-year-old driver.

Police say, the officer identified the distinct smell of marijuana when he approached the car and the driver rolled down his window.

The driver admitted to being in possession of almost 4 ounces of marijuana and in possession of a scale and a loaded Glock pistol.

The driver has been arrested and the items were seized by authorities.

The drivers name has yet to be released.