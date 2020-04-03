Pueblo District 70 closes for the school year, begins remote learning

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith has decided that in the best interest of the students and staff, D70 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for our staff to make. But we believe that this is the right choice given all of the information that we have received from local and state health officials,” stated Superintendent Smith. “The health and safety of our students, staff and families is our priority. We believe that finishing this school year through our remote learning platform is one of the most effective ways in which we can do our part to avoid exposing anyone to unnecessary risk.”

Some remote learning had begun in some D70 schools this week and will be implemented District wide on April 6.

D70 looks forward to returning to school in August when we can welcome our students, staff and families safely back into our buildings. District officials will begin to make plans for end of year activities, including options for high school graduation, and will have further announcements as those plans are finalized.

For the latest updated information – go to www.district70.org.