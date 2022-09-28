(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after human remains were discovered on Sunday in a field near the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County.

Deputies with PCSO responded to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane, near the intersection of Fields Road, at about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 after a property owner reported that he found what he believed were human bones on his property.

After the bones were confirmed to be human, detectives were called to take over the investigation. Detectives are working to determine the events leading up to the death and how the body ended up in the field.

The gender and identity, along with manner and cause of death will be released once an autopsy is completed by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

PCSO is asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area or anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (719) 583-6250, or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

PCSO said there is no indication of any threat to the community.