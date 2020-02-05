Pueblo Deputy Awarded Medal of Valor by Sheriff Taylor

Two Other Deputies Awarded Purple Hearts After Being Injured in Inmate Assaults

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor awarded Patrol Deputy Jason Hanratty with the Medal of Valor at the 14th annual Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Awards Banquet held Friday at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Deputy Hanratty, who is now a Patrol Sergeant, was praised for his bravery the night of January 13, 2019, while responding to a call in which a vehicle fleeing from a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering Pueblo County.

The suspect vehicle was involved in an incident in which the driver attempted to hit a Fremont County Deputy and then fled east on U.S. Highway 50. As the vehicle entered Pueblo County, a Pueblo County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The driver did not stop and continued driving east, entering Pueblo West. A second PIT maneuver was done causing the vehicle to crash through a fence and into a tree.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver revved the engine and drove toward Hanratty. Deputy Hanratty fired his weapon, striking the suspect driver and causing the vehicle to stop.

“Deputy Hanratty’s actions were truly heroic,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “He put his life on the line to protect himself and fellow deputies from harm. I am proud and honored to award him with the distinguished Medal of Valor for his courage, selflessness, and dedication to duty.”

Sheriff Taylor also presented Purple Heart awards to Detention Deputy Jana Hartless and Detention Deputy Clayton Kent for their courage and bravery during two separate incidents involving assaults by an inmate in the Pueblo County Jail.

The Medal of Valor is law enforcement’s highest award and is presented for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism performed with selflessness, courage, and devotion to duty.

A plaque with a photo of Hanratty and a citation highlighting his heroic actions will be placed permanently in the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Hall of Valor.