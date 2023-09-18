(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A few Pueblo County deputies took “bringing home the bacon” a bit too literally over the weekend.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded on Sunday, Sept. 18 to the 100 block of Cellini Drive in Pueblo West on multiple reports of a loose pig in the area.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said when deputies arrived, they discovered that the pig had escaped from a nearby home. The pig’s owner was in the process of moving out, and the pig was headed to a rescue center.

Apparently the pig had other ideas, and wanted to go for a stroll through Pueblo West. PCSO said deputies and personnel with Animal Control were able to wrangle this “boisterous boar” and hand it safely over to the rescue.