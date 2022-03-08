PUEBLO, Colo — Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo.

The declaration commences at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, and lasts until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Housing and shelter have become available as a result of the national weather service predicting snow, low and freezing temperatures with wind chills below zero for the period of time during the declaration.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.