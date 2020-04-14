Pueblo D70 suspends school lunch program until April 27 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix. Signs of entrenched childhood poverty, hunger and disparities in education have shifted to the American Southwest and states such as Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, according a comprehensive study of childhood well-being. The 30th edition of the annual report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows risks for children have tracked the nation’s population shift toward the southwest, while highlighting sustained improvements in health-care access for children. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 70 has announced it will suspend its emergency school lunch program immediately due to possible COVID-19 exposure to a food service worker.

“The health and safety of our food service workers and their families is our top priority. While this staff member is being tested and treated for possible exposure, we have taken precautionary measures to immediately close all 5 of our lunch delivery services out of an abundance of caution for a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines,” said District 70 Director of Student Services Greg Keasling. “We are recommending our food service workers self-isolate by staying home for 2 weeks to limit any further possible exposure to our other staff or the public.”

D70 food workers are encouraged to follow the Governor’s Stay-At-Home orders for the recommended 14 days and should contact their doctor if they experience any related illness symptoms.

“It’s a tough decision we are making in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff and our students,” added District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith. “We want to be transparent and provide information as soon as it becomes available. This worker reported symptoms to their family doctor over the weekend and followed the CDC guidelines to quarantine themselves. They are currently being treated by health officials at a local hospital. Out of respect for worker and patient privacy, no personal details will be released. We understand the hardship this causes some of our families, and we will continue to work with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) to best protect the Pueblo community from COVID-19 exposure.”

District officials remind the community that there are many other options for food resources in Pueblo county for the next two weeks. The link is bit.ly/pueblofoodresourcedoc.

D70 food service is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 27 pending results and recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and PDPHE.

For the latest updates, visit our website at www.district70.org.