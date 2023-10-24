(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Custer and Pueblo Counties are both under immediate burn restrictions due to the risk of wildfires and the strain on firefighting resources by the Saint Charles Fire burning on the Custer/Pueblo county line.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced an immediate burn ban shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. PCSO said the decision was made after discussions with the county fire chiefs about the Saint Charles Fire and the amount of resources currently dedicated to fighting that fire.

PCSO said the burn ban would remain in effect in Pueblo County “until there is adequate control of the Saint Charles Fire.”

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued similar fire restrictions, and said as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Custer County was under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

“After discussions with the area fire chiefs, Sheriff Smith has concurred there is a risk of wildfires due to lack of moisture, dried vegetation and the continued possibility of winds,” said CCSO in a Facebook post. “Furthermore, we want to save our limited volunteer firefighter resources to battle the Saint Charles Fire near San Isabel once it enters Custer County.”

Click here to read Custer County’s full breakdown of what is prohibited under the Stage 1 restrictions.

Campfires, open burning, charcoal or pellet grills, and wood or coal-burning stoves or fireplaces are prohibited in undeveloped areas. All burning of trash, refuse or debris should be immediately suspended.