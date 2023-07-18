(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County leaders are prioritizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness with the unveiling of their new elections department, now located at the Wells Fargo building.

In a media tour held on Tuesday, July 18, election officials showcased the facility and emphasized how it will streamline the election process and address historical delays.

Traditionally, Pueblo County has faced challenges in processing ballots promptly, often taking two to three days after election day to complete the task. Pueblo County Election Director, Dan Lepik, highlighted the previous inconveniences of their old building.

“In our old space, this machine was downstairs. You had to go out and down the elevator, go outside, and go through a separate door. Now, with us being on the seventh floor here at the Wells Fargo building, everything flows,” said Lepik.

The new election department is now condensed to one floor, allowing for more efficiency for the election staff.

By transitioning from a rented facility to a county-owned building, the move is expected to save approximately $90,000 in taxpayer dollars per year in rent expenses alone. The additional space will also enable the department to expand its staff and equipment capacity.

“We added eight more signature verification judges to help speed that process up,” Lepik explained. “And then, with the tabulation room going from two tabulators to four tabulators, that will also speed the process up.”

Recognizing the significance of security in the current climate where election integrity is under scrutiny, officials have implemented comprehensive measures within the new facility. Cameras are strategically placed throughout the building, ensuring thorough surveillance and enhancing the overall security of the election operations.

2023 marks Candace Rivera’s first year in office as the county’s Clerk and Recorder. She says that during her campaign, a new election department was a priority for her term. Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding election integrity, she also emphasized the importance of earning the public’s trust.

“Never in our history has that integrity been called into question as it is today… and as election leaders, we have an obligation to earn the voting public’s trust,” Rivera said.

With the ability to hire additional staff, election officials are urging interested individuals to apply for open positions on the Pueblo County website under the ‘Clerk and Recorder’ tab.

The new elections department will be fully operational for Pueblo’s mayoral election, scheduled for November 7th.