Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of one of its deputies

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian died Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of one of our brothers in blue, Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian,” the office said on Facebook. “Deputy Bastian passed away unexpectedly Saturday. We express our deepest sympathy to Deputy Bastian’s family, friends and all those who worked with him at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies. Rest in peace Deputy Bastian.”

Several local Facebook groups and first responder agencies have changed their profile pictures to feature a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office badge draped in the thin blue line flag.