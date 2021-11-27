Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of 27-year veteran

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected, off-duty death of one of its law enforcement members.

According to the sheriff’s office, Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeffrey S. Teschner died unexpectedly Friday night. The sheriff’s office did not release his cause of death, but did say it was not related to COVID-19.

Chief Teschner was a 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

We express our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and the entire PCSO community on this tragic loss. Rest in Peace Chief Teschner. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to Teschner’s biography, he was promoted from captain in different areas including patrol, communications, investigations and administration. Jeff was a graduate of Colorado State Univeresity-Pueblo and Northwestern School of Police Command session 325.

As of this report, no funeral arrangements have been announced.