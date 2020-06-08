Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen, who was reported as a runaway by her family on June 5.

Haven Navarro, 15-year-old Pueblo West girl, last seen at 10 p.m. June 4 leaving her home in the 1300 block of W. Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West.

Haven is described as a 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair with lighter

highlights on the ends. She was last seen wearing spandex shorts and a gray hoodie with dark

sleeves.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives have been actively searching for Haven and believe her

welfare is endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information about Haven’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pueblo County

Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.