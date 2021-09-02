Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating ATM machine theft

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning theft of an ATM machine on Thursday, Sept. 2, that was inside an Avondale convenience store.
Deputies responded to the alarm at the Loaf ‘N Jug located on 243 U.S. Highway 50, around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found heavy damage to the front of the store and learned that an ATM machine with an undetermined amount of cash inside of it had been taken from the store.
Surveillance video showed a red Jeep enter the parking lot in front of the store, back into the building
several times which broke the front doors and damaged a portion of the cinderblock wall.
Three suspects entered the store, loaded the ATM machine into the Jeep and drove away on Avondale Boulevard.
The building has since been determined by Pueblo Regional Building that it is now unsafe to
occupy.
The jeep was found abandoned in a rural area of Fremont County with a portion of the ATM
machine inside. The other part of the ATM machine was found in Pueblo County, Colo.
No suspects have been located, but sheriff’s detectives are working with other area law enforcement agencies to see if there is a connection to similar incidents that have taken place in their jurisdictions recently.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
at (719) 583-6400 or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).