Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office battles and contains small brush fire Sunday morning

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Fire Team is warning residents to be extra careful following a small brush fire near Pueblo.

Sunday morning, the fire team extinguished a small brush fire about 11 miles south of Pueblo, just off of I-25. The fire burned part of a tree and about 30 feet of nearby brush.



Image courtesy of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Despite the recent snow, conditions in Pueblo County remain dry. People are asked to be mindful as the dry conditions create an increased fire danger.