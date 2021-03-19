Pueblo County, Pueblo West high schools returning to in-person learning April 5

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The two remaining Pueblo County schools operating in hybrid mode will return to full-time in-person classes on April 5, the district said.

Starting April 5, the district will no longer offer hybrid instruction for Pueblo County and Pueblo West high school students. The students will return to either full in-person learning (four days a week), or full remote learning.

“Schools are identifying alternative places and locations within the buildings they can use to modify a handful of classes with large student class sizes,” Director of Student Services Greg Keasling said in a statement. “Those schools will use the week after Spring Break to finish their modifications before students return back to a 4-day week schedule.”

The district’s spring break is next week, March 22-26.

Both schools are working on plans to add tables in their auditorium foyers and outdoor courtyards to increase indoor and outdoor space for lunches, according to the district.

According to the district, there are currently 11 classes larger than 35 students at Pueblo County High School–five PE classes and six other classes.

“We are working through a plan to support our teachers and students in these classes by moving them to larger areas in the building,” Principal Brian Dilka said in a statement. “County will continue to hold steadfast to the current mitigation techniques of mask-wearing, one-way hallways, extra lunch space, and staggered release times.”

At Pueblo West High School, there are three science classes with 35 or more students, according to principal Chris James. Plans are in place to help those classes.

“The other large groups are physical education and study halls, but P.E. has significant space to spread out during class, and study halls can be moved to either the library, auditorium, and/or cafeteria when not used during lunch,” James said.

These two high schools are the last District 70 schools to return to in-person learning.