Pueblo County parks and recreation facilities reopen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County is reopening many parks and recreation facilities, amenities, and programs on Friday, June 5 under special health and safety conditions which include masks and 6-foot “social distancing” requirements.

These conditions are detailed on the Parks and Recreation website, https://www.pueblo.us/parks.

City Park Dog Park will resume regular hours of 6 am. To 10 p.m. beginning Friday. Please note that the maximum capacity of dog owners/patrons will be limited to twenty-five (25) or less in the large section and ten (10) or less at any given time in the small section of the dog park. The County is asking patrons to limit their visit to the dog park to 30 minutes or less to allow for others to have a similar opportunity.

Playgrounds and Outdoor Fitness Equipment will be open to a maximum capacity of 10 individuals at any one time. The county asks people to limit their visit on their favorite playground to 30 minutes or less to allow for others to have a similar experience.

Park Shelters and Gazebos will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groups utilizing each park shelter/gazebo must consist of ten (10) patrons or less. No reservations will be made for any park shelter/gazebo until further notice.

SOFTBALL FIELDS:

The fields will be unlocked for first-come, first-serve adult and youth team practice use. Groups utilizing the ball fields must consist of twenty-five (25) people or less. No tournaments will be allowed.

Parks and Recreation Department programming will have priority use of the Softball Fields for the upcoming T-Ball, PAL Baseball, and City Park Adult Softball programs which have not been canceled and are scheduled to beginning mid-June to early July. T-Ball and Adult Softball registration deadline is Monday, June 15th.

Tennis Courts have been open since May 1st to very strict conditions. These conditions now allow doubles to play.

Local Professional Disc Golf Association volunteers will begin reattaching the lower baskets at each disc target at the City Park Disc Golf Course later this week. The course has been open since May 1st.

POOLS:

In addition, the county is working to reopen the four outdoor swimming pools soon, also under special health and safety conditions. City Park Pool is scheduled to open for lap swimming and swim team practice on Monday, June 15th and for public swimming sessions on Friday, June 26th. Mineral Palace Park Pool is scheduled to open for public swimming sessions on Friday, June 26th, while Bessemer Park and Mitchell Park Pools are scheduled to open on Friday, July 3rd.

The parks and trails are still open for walking, biking, and running.

Facilities and Programs NOT OPENING:

Pueblo Ice Arena

El Centro del Quinto Sol Recreation Center

The Rides at City Park

Movies in the Park

Sun City Marching Band