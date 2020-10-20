Pueblo County offers another round of $500,000 in grants to local businesses and nonprofits

PUEBLO, Colo. — At a press conference on Tuesday, County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz emphasized how Pueblo County is going to be doing another round of $500,000 in grants to local businesses and nonprofits.

This funding comes from CARES money. The emphasis will be placed on businesses who will be affected by COVID during the winter months.

For example, a restaurant may not be able to have patio seating due to cold weather, so we want to help them with this grant money.

The application will be on the Pueblo County website on Wednesday. The address is www.county.pueblo.org.