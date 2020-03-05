Pueblo County Jail inmate dies at hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. — The sheriff’s office is investigating after a woman who was booked into the Pueblo County Jail Sunday night died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Dawn Castro, 40, was arrested Sunday evening, when she turned herself in on a misdemeanor traffic warrant. She was booked into the jail late that night.

Early Tuesday morning, Castro complained of a medical condition to jail deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. Medical staff evaluated her, and she was taken to the hospital for further treatment. She died at the hospital.

Deputies said there were no visible signs of trauma.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.