Pueblo County golf courses open with health and safety guidelines

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Public Health Director announced the reopening of five golf courses in Pueblo County on Monday, April 13.

The five golf courses in Pueblo County are Hollydot, Dessert Hawk, Elmwood at City Park, Walking Stick, and the Pueblo Country Club will adhere to following strict health and safety guidelines for residents of Pueblo:

1. Golf courses in Pueblo County shall be open for the use and enjoyment of Pueblo County Residents only.

2. Tee times and payments shall be made online or by telephone, no face-to-face interaction with the Pro Shop.

3. Pro shops shall remain closed.

4. No club rental or storage shall be allowed.

5. Tee times shall be a minimum of 15 minutes apart.

6. Group size shall be no larger than 4 players.

7. Players shall arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled tee time.

8. Only one person allowed per golf cart unless riders are members of the same household.

9. Carts must be disinfected following each use. Use a bleach and water solution as directed on the bottle or other COVID-19 approved disinfectant.

10. Social distance of 10 feet must be maintained at all times between players who are not members of the same household.

11. Driving ranges and practice greens shall remain closed.

12. Food and drink may be consumed on the course during play but are not allowed in club houses or

patio areas.

13. Golf course food concessions shall be take-out only.

14. No drinking water shall be provided on the course. Beverage carts are not allowed.

15. No rakes in bunkers.

16. Cups shall be inverted so players are not required to touch the cup to retrieve their ball.

17. Flags, if used, shall remain in the cup.

18. No group or private lessons shall be allowed.

19. Upon finishing their round, players must leave the course.

20. No tournaments at this time.