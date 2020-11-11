Pueblo County District 70 switching to remote learning starting Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 is the latest southern Colorado school district to move to remote learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the community.

District 70 said all schools will return to remote learning beginning Thursday and stay remote through the rest of the first semester.

“I do believe we have approached a point where this has become overwhelming, for the building staff, building administration, nurses and Central office. We still have no evidence of in-building transmission but there are more and more individuals getting exposed to COVID outside of our walls. That is most certainly impacting what we are delivering inside our walls,” said Director of Student Services Greg Keasling. “With that being said, we are short subs for certified and classified staff which is leaving us short of human beings in front of students.” District officials said the last two weeks have been particularly difficult, with frequent, large-scale quarantines throughout many of the school sites that remain open for in-person learning. Statement from Pueblo District 70

The district said on Monday and Tuesday alone, the district COVID team was investigating probable and positive case exposure in nine schools, with 15 others already affected by some level of student or staff quarantine.

Four schools have already closed to in-person learning and transitioned to remote learning as a result of COVID case exposures to key administrative staff and personnel.

The district said they will send out specific information on in-person services for special needs students, Chromebook delivery for those students still needing a device, athletic events, practices, and college signing events, grab and go lunches and evening meal service, and concurrent, lab and STEP classes held through PCC or CSU-P.

Pueblo District 60 moved to e-learning on Wednesday. Multiple Colorado Springs-area school districts have made the same move.