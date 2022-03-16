PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Equipment used by Pueblo County Sheriff Deputies will soon be on its way to Ukraine.

The sheriff’s office plans to donate more than 80 ballistic vests to help Ukrainians during their war with Russia.

“These vests have been replaced and were planned for destruction, but they are still fine ballistically and they are still capable of saving lives,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “When we received word from the state they were collecting surplus body armor for Ukraine, we were happy to donate to this cause.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office donated 83 ballistic vests including 18 heavy-duty, highergrade vests formerly used by SWAT team members. The equipment was taken to the Pueblo armory where it is being packaged and sent to Denver. From there it will be sent to Ukraine.

Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs reached out to law enforcement agencies throughout the state and asked for donations of any surplus body armor for the war effort in Ukraine.