Pueblo County Courthouse welcomes biggest Christmas tree

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday crews delivered the Courthouse Christmas tree in preparations for the lighting ceremony.

This year the Christmas tree will be the biggest ever, roughly 35- feet tall.

Inmates from the jail came to help haul the tree up the courthouse stairs. There were many onlookers watching it be put in place.

Dr. Robert Hamilton at Emergent Care and his family donated the tree from their Ranch in Wetmore. The tree will be decorated with 5,000 LED lights.

“I think for us in Pueblo it is especially important to understand our ties to our history and our culture and I think how this came off of Charles Goodnights’ original Ranch is awesome,” said Dr. Hamilton. “I think this particular time of the year honoring veterans, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it’s a tough time and a wonderful time to be grateful and that’s the significance of the tree.”

The Pueblo County Courthouse is located at 215 W. 10th street in Pueblo.

The courthouse will light the outside on November 26.