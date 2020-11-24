Pueblo County Courthouse lighting goes virtual

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo — The historic Pueblo County Courthouse is hosting their annual courthouse lighting virtually Tuesday night.

Usually, the street is full of those hoping to ring in the holidays. Organizers said they will not have fireworks this year because usually the funding for that comes from business sponsorships and do not use taxpayer money but with COVID-19 putting a strain on businesses they didn’t want to ask for sponsorships this go-around.

The lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a few remarks from county commissioners.

So, although they are forgoing the fireworks this year, they plan to use a drone instead to capture an aerial view of the courthouse for the live stream.

Each year, about 30 businesses generously donate money to the event; but the county continually looked for additional sponsors and donors.

“We can’t stress enough how much we need these sponsorship dollars and donations in order to host the event from year to year. In addition to sponsors and donors supporting the event, we are asking community members to contribute to the lighting ceremony by simply donating $5-. When we all come together and donate the support adds up quickly. If you are interested in learning more about the event or donating please go to courthouselights.com.“ Pueblo County Public Information Officer, Adam Uhernik

In 2021, the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony plans to honor healthcare workers and essential employees who moved the community forward during the global pandemic. Last year, they dedicated it to veterans and first responders.

“We feel it is only appropriate to give these employees a big “Thank You” for their service to our community during COVID-19. They are true Pueblo Heroes!” said Adam Uhernik.