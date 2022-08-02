PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A positive monkeypox case in Pueblo County was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Tuesday.

“The presence of this virus in Pueblo County is unwelcome news, but not a surprise, and I am hopeful this person recovers quickly,” said Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We have been closely following the global spread of hMPXV and continue to maintain close communication with experts from CDPHE.”

The human monkeypox virus has been spreading in the U.S. and globally, according to CDPHE. To date, there have been 5,189 cases identified in the U.S., in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Worldwide, there have been over 22,400 cases during the current outbreak.

There have been no reported deaths due to the virus.

“We urge anyone with symptoms to isolate and contact their healthcare provider. We will continue to work with CDPHE as they complete their investigation and contact tracing,” said Evetts. ” In general, monkeypox poses a low risk for the population. However, as the public health department it is our duty to provide information to the public about any health concerns.”

According to CDPHE, monkeypox often begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Typically, a rash develops within one to four days after the onset of fever, often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. In some cases, the rash often starts in the genital or perianal area. The associated monkeypox rash can look similar to other infections like syphilis or herpes.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. Most people recover within two to four weeks.

Coloradans can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with individuals who have acquired monkeypox, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.