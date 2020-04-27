Pueblo Community College virtual commencement ceremony set for May 22

PUEBLO, Colo. – In light of continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pueblo Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for its 2020 graduates on May 22.

The ceremony will recognize the graduates from all PCC campuses – Pueblo, Fremont and Southwest – and will be streamed live starting at 6 p.m. There are 852 graduates from the Pueblo and Fremont campuses and 164 from the Southwest campus in Mancos.

“Once we were able to accept the disappointment that a traditional commencement ceremony was not feasible for this graduating class, we began to plan for a spectacular virtual celebration,” said PCC President Patty Erjavec. “We are extremely fortunate to have the Center for New Media team able to deliver on the PCC Promise – ‘to celebrate your successes’ – along with a dedicated group of employees who have joined the planning team, all sharing a commitment to excellence.”

The ceremony will feature remarks from Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, and other speakers. Paccione was announced as PCC’s commencement speaker in January.

Graduates will be recognized individually and PCC instructors and employees will share their own messages of congratulations and encouragement with the graduates.

“We have a few surprises up our sleeve that will be sure to put a smile on the face of our 1,016 graduates and their families,” said Erjavec. “While nothing will ever replace the opportunity to all be together under one roof, we hope to make this a memorable event.”

The direct live link can be found here.

The ceremony also will be broadcast on PCC’s Facebook page too.