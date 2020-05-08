Pueblo Community College plans to hold in-person classes in the fall

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Community College President Patty Erjavec announced Thursday that the school will return to normal class operations for the fall 2020 semester.

Barring any changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PCC campuses will begin the semester on Aug. 17 utilizing all forms of instruction – face to face, remote and online.

All campuses will continue to follow the most up-to-date health and safety precautions recommended by public health officials.

“Our top priority always will be the safety of our employees and students,” said Erjavec.

Erjavec noted that a skilled workforce will be even more vital as the state and nation begin to emerge from the pandemic.

“As a community college, we have always been flexible and responsive to community and industry needs,” she said. “We know that when businesses and industries reopen their doors, they will be looking for highly skilled, educated employees. Whether they earn a degree by attending classes on campus or through remote learning, PCC graduates will be prepared to support the economic vitality we all will be seeking to rebuild.”