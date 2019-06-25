Pueblo church holds vigil for I-25 bus crash victims

PUEBLO, Colo. — A vigil was held at Christ the King Church Monday night for the victims of the fatal charter bus crash on Interstate 25 Sunday.

The bus was carrying a church group traveling back to New Mexico from a conference in Denver. The passenger who died in the crash, 53-year-old Jason Paul Marshall, was a seminarian at the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The driver, 36-year-old Anthony Padilla of New Mexico, was also killed. Several other people were injured.

“It’s a tragedy, and it’s something that we don’t really want ever to happen, but we’re human and things happen, and only God knows why,” vigil attendee Loraine Fitzgerald said. “But we want to bring our faith together. We want to offer our prayers. And we just want to know that they’re not alone, and that they have our prayers.”