Visitors walk around the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival as it gets underway around 3:30 p.m. Friday. / Still from FOX21 Skycam video

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 25th anual Chile and Frijoles Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Pueblo.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day or $12 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are free. Active-duty military are also free with ID.

The event features live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and, of course, plenty of Pueblo chiles.

