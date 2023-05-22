(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Commander of the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been suspended pending an internal investigation, according to the U.S. Army.

Colonel Jason Lacroix has led the depot for nearly two years, but Army leaders said he was recently suspended pending the outcome of an investigation, but did not specify the manner of the investigation.

Courtesy: U.S. Army

Deputy Commander Sheila Johnson is now in charge. She has been the Deputy Commander of the depot since July 2019.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot is one of two remaining Army installations in the United States that stores chemical weapons. The other, Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Plant, is located near Richmond, Kentucky.

According to the Army, the chemical stockpile in Pueblo is comprised of 2,600 tons of mustard agent in approximately 780,000 munitions. The depot’s purpose is to work with the community to find solutions in neutralizing stockpiled chemical weapons.

The Army said the suspension will not impact depot operations.