Pueblo announces new chief of police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Steven “Chris” Noeller has been selected as the next chief of police for the city of Pueblo, the city announced Thursday.

The appointment is pending city council confirmation. If confirmed, it will be effective August 10.

Noeller has been serving as acting chief of police since the retirement of Chief Troy Davenport. He has been Deputy Chief of Police since November 2017, overseeing the Operations Bureau which accounts for patrol, traffic, Honor Guard, Chaplains Corps, and the drone unit. He started as a patrol officer in 1996 and moved up to detective, sergeant, SWAT Officer, and Captain.