Pueblo animal shelter resumes adoptions after HSPPR takeover

PUEBLO, Colo. — The animal shelter in Pueblo has resumed adoptions after changes in management earlier this year.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has taken over management of the shelter and started limited operations this month to train staff and relaunch the adoption process.

HSPPR and the city and county negotiated a three-year contract in June to manage full operations.

After former operator PAWS for Life was ousted in March, HSPPR was under a short-term contract with the city and county to continue limited services, excluding adoptions. The PAWS contract was terminated after mismanagement complaints and an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

An open house and adoption event will be held August 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the shelter at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo.