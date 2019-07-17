Public meeting Wednesday to discuss City for Champions stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to an open house to learn more about the new downtown Colorado Springs City for Champions sports venue.

The meeting is Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

The project team will present designs of the stadium and streetscape, as well as floor plans and a project schedule. They’ll also talk about traffic and parking. The presentation begins at 6 p.m.

The stadium will be located southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets. It will be a venue for outdoor sports and events, and will be the permanent home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. This brings a professional sports team to downtown Colorado Springs.

“For many years–forever–Colorado Springs has not had a professional sports franchise downtown,” Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said. “And that’s traditionally a trademark value of a downtown–a place where people want to congregate and be. And we’re excited to be–and our partnership is excited to be–bringing this opportunity to Colorado Springs.”