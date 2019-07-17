Public meeting Wednesday to discuss City for Champions stadium

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to an open house to learn more about the new downtown Colorado Springs City for Champions sports venue.

The meeting is Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

The project team will present designs of the stadium and streetscape, as well as floor plans and a project schedule. They’ll also talk about traffic and parking. The presentation begins at 6 p.m.

The stadium will be located southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets. It will be a venue for outdoor sports and events, and will be the permanent home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. This brings a professional sports team to downtown Colorado Springs.

“For many years–forever–Colorado Springs has not had a professional sports franchise downtown,” Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said. “And that’s traditionally a trademark value of a downtown–a place where people want to congregate and be. And we’re excited to be–and our partnership is excited to be–bringing this opportunity to Colorado Springs.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story