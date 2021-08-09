Public invited to comment on Web Accessibility Transition Plan

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The City of Colorado Springs is inviting all residents with disabilities to comment on its new Web Accessibility Transition Plan via U.S. Postal Mail, email and fax.

The plan will analyze the technology and platforms that the city currently uses, identify barriers to access for those who are disabled and remove them.

On July 1, 2021, Governor Polis signed a bill requiring all Colorado agencies to meet web accessibility guidelines by July 1, 2024. The city’s Online Accessibility Policy was established in March 2020, making web content hosted on city public websites be examined for accessibility no later than June 30, 2022.

Comments from the public will be accepted from now until Friday, Sept. 10.

To forward your comments via U.S. Postal Mail, forward your correspondence as follows:

Office of Accessibility

City of Colorado Springs

PO BOX 1575 Mail code 325

Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1575

To forward your comments via email, forward your correspondence as follows:

ADAcompliance@coloradosprings.gov

To forward your comments via fax, forward your correspondence as follows:

719-385-5160.