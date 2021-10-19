Public invited to comment on Phase 15-B of the City’s updated ADA Title II Transition Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The public is now invited to comment on Phase 15 of Colorado Springs’s updated ADA Title II Transition Plan.

Phase 15-B includes the following neighborhood parks: Audubon Park, Betty Krouse Park, Bonforte Park, Boulder Park, Broadmoor Bluffs Park, Broadmoor Glen Park, Broadmoor Valley Park, Cheyenne Meadows Park, Danville Park, Flanagan Park, Franklin Park, Glen Oaks Park, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park, Lunar Park, Madison Park, Nancy Lewis Park, Oak Meadows Park, Otis Park, Patty Jewett Junction Play Area, Pike Park, Portal Park, Roswell Park, Sondermann Park, Twain Park, Wagner Park and Wasson Park.

The self-evaluations can be accessed on the City’s website. Public Comment on Phase 15-B will be accepted until Nov. 14 via U.S. Postal Mail, email and fax.

Mail

Office of Accessibility

City of Colorado Springs

PO BOX 1575 Mail code 325

Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1575

Email

ADAcompliance@ColoradoSprings.gov

Fax

719-385-5160

Submit requests for alternate formats to ADAcompliance@ColoradoSprings.gov or call 719-385-5175 (7-1-1 via Colorado Relay).

Background

The City recently conducted a reassessment of the physical accessibility of its buildings and facilities and drafted an updated ADA Transition Plan to better reflect current conditions. Because of the large number of City facilities, the full plan will be released in 15 phases. Public comments and feedback for each phase will be accepted for 30 days after publication.

“The City is committed to full community participation and inclusion for people with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Title II ADA Manager Rob Hernandez. “We’ve already begun to address several of the high priority items identified during the self-evaluation, and this plan gives us a continuous, long-term approach to improving the accessibility to better serve our community.”