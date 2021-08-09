Public invited to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s online tiger event Aug 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Since the passing of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Amur tiger Savelii in March 2020, the zoo has fundraised $88,170 for Amur tiger conservation.

There are around 500 Amur tigers remaining, making preservation of the species very critical.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., the zoo will be hosting an online tiger presentation called “Saving the Siberians: Tiger Conservation in Northeast Asia” by the Wildlife Conservation Society Tiger Program in Russia.

This program comes as a celebration of the zoo’s announcement that a majority of the money from the Savelii Memorial Fund will go toward an Amur tiger preservation project taking place in Russia.

This WCS project will protect Amur tigers in their home environments, their migration zones, will allow for safe and secure locations for the tigers to breed and care for their babies, etc.

To attend the event on Wednesday, please visit this link around 4:00 p.m. that day.