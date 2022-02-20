Protesters call for resignation or recall of D11 board member

COLORADO SPRINGS – The drama surrounding District 11 board member President Al Loma continues.

Today people gathered outside The Victory Outreach Church, where Al Loma attends, to protest his being on the D-11 school board.

This morning a protest is gathering at Victory Outreach Church to ask Rev. Al Loma to resign from the D11 School Board after some allegedly racist comments he's been making at school board meetings. The group is also referencing his many anti LGBTQ social media posts. pic.twitter.com/tqeLeRRnwx — Rachel Saurer TV (@rachbethsaurer) February 20, 2022

Reverend Al Loma has become infamous for his controversial comments and social media posts. For example, some posts on his personal Facebook suggested that microchip implantation is a risk for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. After a contentious school board meeting, he also faced backlash after he threatened to “gangster slap” a parent. Loma later apologized.

In an email, Christopher Wright, the protest organizer, directly requested Lomas’ resignation after he spread “Dangerous disinformation” and was “Publicly and proudly racist.” Wright also describes Loma as “A danger to our children and community.”

Wright plans to protest outside Loma’s church every Sunday and Wednesday until Loma resigns or a recall has been finalized.