Protest held after man fatally shot by Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people gathered downtown Monday to protest the shooting of a man who was killed by Colorado Springs police Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead investigative agency for the incident, Colorado Springs police officers were called to East Fountain Boulevard to investigate a report of a personal robbery. When officers arrived, the victim identified two suspects. Officers contacted the suspects, and during the encounter, one of the suspects reached for a gun, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

At least one officer then fired a shot at the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. Law enforcement has not yet released his name, but family members at a vigil Sunday afternoon identified him as De’Von Bailey, 19.

Protesters gathered outside of City Hall at 11 a.m. Monday. Many carried homemade signs with phrases such as “A badge is NOT a free pass for murder” and “Where is the webcam footage?? Murder is illegal.”

Protesters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

The protest then moved down Nevada Avenue to the police operations center, where protestors stood just inside the front door and shouted “No justice no peace.”

