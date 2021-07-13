Prospect Lake beach house reopens after renovations

Eni R. Jaspersen Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The historic beach house at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park has reopened after being closed for renovations since 2019.

The beach house reopened Tuesday. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for July 20.

The renovated beach house features indoor and outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, a rentable indoor great room for community events, beach volleyball, a lit patio, and accessible beach access, among other new amenities.

Lakeside Dawgs, a locally-based concessionaire, will sell food and beverage items. The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will continue to operate the beach area, offering paid swimming access on select days in the summer.

Work to redesign the beach house began in 2018. It was originally set to reopen in spring 2020, but funding shortfalls and unforeseen issues with the 1937 property delayed the project.

The project cost about $1.4 million, with about $1 million coming from grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). The other $400,000 came from various city funds and fees.