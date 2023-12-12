(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar attended a panel discussion with Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bowes, along with Governor Jared Polis and the Executive Director for the Colorado Department of Transportation Shoshana Lew, about the Front Range Passenger Rail project.

The panel discussion happened on Monday, Dec. 11, and the discussion included the Biden Administration’s key rail priorities, rail safety, and the opportunities of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the future of rail in Colorado.

“It is clear that Colorado Front Range Rail has attracted the attention of the Biden Administration, and the hard work that has been done planning for the future is beginning to pay off,” said Mayor Gradisar. “Pueblo’s participation in this process ensures that we will participate in the growth that Colorado will experience.”

The panel discussion included creating small businesses at transit centers throughout the state, along with additional housing needed to accommodate the influx of travel and individuals.

According to Mayor Gradisar, Administrator Bowes is traveling to Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for discussions with the Transportation Technology Center and meetings for future transportation plans.