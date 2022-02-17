Primrose Retirement Community residents surprise medical students for Random Acts of Kindness day

PUEBLO, Colo. — In honor of Random Acts of Kindness day, Primrose Retirement Community residents arrived at IntelliTec College in Pueblo to surprise medical students with goodies.

“It makes them feel good, and it makes us feel good to give,” said Primrose Retirement Community resident Loretta Portenier.

At 11:00 a.m., all the seniors were assembled and ready for the students to come into the cafe where they were set up.

“This started just partnering with local colleges, universities… this is actually the first year that we’ve been at IntelliTec and so we’re really excited about that,” said Primrose Retirement Community Sales Director, Rochelle Wristen.

The tradition of going to colleges and surprising students with gift bags began five years ago, then halted for two years due to COVID-10. Now that it’s back, the seniors said they’re happy to continue spreading kindness.

“We have medical students in our building, so they’re kind of special,” Portenier said.

For a whole week prior to arriving at the school, work began in putting the bags together.

“We had a line…an assembly line,” Portenier said.

“…And put them all together,” resident Mary Cary said.

They made sure to fill the bags with several things they thought students would enjoy.

“We have peanuts, candy bars, cookies…some of them have gift cards,” Portenier said.

Not only did it bring joy to the medical students, but the seniors loved the activity as well.

“Cognitively, social engagement is very important in senior’s lives. And so this is just something that’s fun. We get to give from the heart, but then our seniors also benefit as well,” Wristen said.

Random Acts of Kindness day comes once a year, but Primrose Retirement Community said they have so much fun with it they hope they can inspire everyone around the country to do random acts of kindness as well.

“It’s a very contentious time, not only here in the country but around the world and I think anytime we can stop, and share kindness with others, everyone benefits,” Wristen said.

“Get out and be kind. Be kind to everyone. Animals and people,” said Portenier.