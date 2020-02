COLORADO SPRINGS — President Donald Trump will be in Colorado Springs in two weeks to for his 2020 campaign.

You can buy tickets here.

The President will be at the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday, February 20 hosting “Keep America Great Rally.” The address is 3185 Venetucci Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906.

The last time President Trump was in Colorado Springs was for the Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony in 2019 where he gave the commencement speech.