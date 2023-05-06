(COLORADO SPRINGS) — President Joe Biden will be the honored commencement speaker for the United States Air Force Academy’s (USAFA) Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, Jun 1.

The 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation will be open to ticket-holding members of the

public for in-person attendance, said USAFA.

Graduation week is traditionally comprised of various events and activities for cadets and their guests. Events include receptions, award ceremonies, baccalaureate services, concerts, parades, air demonstrations, and commissioning ceremonies, per USAFA.

The week culminates at Falcon Stadium with the graduation ceremony. Cadets toss their caps into the air as they are dismissed with the legendary Thunderbirds flying overhead to honor the graduating class.