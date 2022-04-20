COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take back event.

The take back program provides convenient locations across the nation for the public to drop off unneeded or old medications to be disposed of safely.

Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th, citizens can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:

Police Operations Center — 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North — 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station —1400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

King Soopers — 7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80951

The Fountain Library will also be accepting drug take backs, at the same date and time, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — 230 S. Main Street, Fountain, CO 80817

The Fountain Library has a helpful guide for what is and is not accepted at their event.