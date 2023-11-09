(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 8 Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) partnered with the Security Public Library and Widefield Parks and Recreation to show the district’s youngest learners what STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is all about.

Preschool students got to participate in six different special activities giving students a glimpse of 3D printers, laser engravers, flight simulators, and engineering robotics. This was all thanks to the library’s new Makerspace area, set to open in 2024.

“A lot of people don’t realize that this stuff even exists and without places like the Security Public Library to highlight all of it, people would never know that they can come here and get to do all of these exciting things,” said Raymond Paquette, 8th grade science teacher, Sproul Junior High.

To learn about what you can expect from the new Makerspace area go to Security Public Library’s website.